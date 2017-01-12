BizHawk: Wolf's Head Annex Open for H...

BizHawk: Wolf's Head Annex Open for Haircuts in Tiny, Longtime Santa Barbara Barber Shop

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected] Taking over the sliver of space at 27 ½ E. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara is Wolf's Head Annex, the barber shop arm of the Wolf's Head menswear store at 432 State St. "Before we had opened the store downtown, we would come by Members Only to get a haircut," said Cristian Sagastume, who owns the shop with his brother, Ruben, and Alvarado.

