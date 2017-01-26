BizHawk: Bar 29 Sweeps into Former Hungry Cat in Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected] Los Angeles-based Hungry Cat served its last meal at 1134 Chapala St. around Christmas, and the Wrights' Bar 29 opened for business on Jan. 18. The Wrights are well-versed in the Santa Barbara bar and lounge scene with their Whiskey Richards at 435 State St. and The Sportsman at 20 W. Figueroa St., and they've brought 29 cocktails, wine by the glass and beer on tap to their latest establishment.

