Birth of Reason Egg Necklace

12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

Just in time for the many Women's Marches happening across the country this Saturday, from Washington, D.C., to De la Guerra Plaza, Santa Barbara artist and grandmother Judi Weisbart is unveiling her Birth of Reason Egg Necklace, a small silver or gold talisman aimed at women who seek "a world where unity, compassion, love, and kindness prevail." The design was inspired by a Russian egg that Weisbart first held along with Israeli and Palestinian women as they spoke during the Global Women's Peace Initiative at the United Nations in Geneva in 2002.

