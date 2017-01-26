Big Dogs
Big Dog Sportswear, the iconic t-shirt and apparel company known for the legendary larger-than-life canine logo, spirited attitude, and charitable outreach through the Big Dog Foundation, will open a new location at 101 Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara at Paseo Nuevo Shops & Restaurants on February 1, 2017 . The popular sportswear company offers graphic tees, UnderdogsA boxers, apparel, and accessories for men, women and children featuring the "Big Dogs" logo and capturing the fun spirit that has been the cornerstone of the brand for over 30 years.
