Audubon Society Presents: "Winter Bird Count 4 Kids"
Santa Barbara Audubon Society will hold its annual Winter Bird Count 4 Kids from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 at Lake Los Carneros Park, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta. Through the support of the city of Goleta, SBAS is able to offer this free introduction to the fun of birdwatching for young people, ages 8 to 16. All budding birdwatchers must be accompanied by a responsible adult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Jan 13
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC