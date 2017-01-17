Audubon Society Presents: "Winter Bird Count 4 Kids"

Santa Barbara Audubon Society will hold its annual Winter Bird Count 4 Kids from 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 21 at Lake Los Carneros Park, 304 N. Los Carneros Road, Goleta. Through the support of the city of Goleta, SBAS is able to offer this free introduction to the fun of birdwatching for young people, ages 8 to 16. All budding birdwatchers must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.