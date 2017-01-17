Arms Felon Arrested

At approximately 3:15 a.m. this morning, January 19, 2017, Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a male subject armed with a rifle who allegedly threatened a group of tenants at a residence in the 5300 block of Parejo Drive located in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County near Goleta. The male suspect was reportedly under the influence of a controlled substance and possibly had access to additional firearms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.