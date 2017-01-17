Armed Suspect Surrenders, Is Arrested After Standoff at Home Near Goleta

A 35-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after police responded to a report of a suspect armed with a rifle who allegedly threatened a group of tenants, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department . David Palmer of Santa Barbara was arrested and booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday on charges of making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.