Anti-Trump Groups Stage 'United Against Hate' Rallies in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara

Armed with signs, umbrellas and rain slickers, approximately 75 people took to Santa Maria street corners on Friday night, demonstrating against President Donald Trump while pledging to fight back against his expected policies. As part of a United Against Hate rally, adult and youth participants gathered at the intersection of Main Street/Highway 166 and Broadway/Highway 135, where they chanted and cheered as passing motorists honked their horns.

