Anti-Trump Groups Stage 'United Again...

Anti-Trump Groups Stage 'United Against Hate' Rallies in Santa Maria, Santa Barbara

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Armed with signs, umbrellas and rain slickers, approximately 75 people took to Santa Maria street corners on Friday night, demonstrating against President Donald Trump while pledging to fight back against his expected policies. As part of a United Against Hate rally, adult and youth participants gathered at the intersection of Main Street/Highway 166 and Broadway/Highway 135, where they chanted and cheered as passing motorists honked their horns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07) Jan 13 Scarecrow 10
News Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09) Jan 11 Sam Saddened 3
Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15) Jan 7 Daniel 3
Helicopters Dec 27 crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec '16 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec '16 BobLoblah 3
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Santa Barbara County was issued at January 21 at 9:58AM PST

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,123,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC