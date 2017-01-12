Abstract Open III Exhibit to Debut at Channing Peake Gallery
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture announces the opening of Abstract Open III, a new exhibition running Feb. 2 through April 28 in Channing Peake Gallery in Santa Barbara. The public is invited to a reception during the 1st Thursday Art Walk from 5-7 p.m., Feb. 2 at the gallery, located in the county Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. Juror Lynn M. Holley will speak briefly at 5:30 p.m. The Abstract Open III exhibition is an annual juried art competition sponsored by the Abstract Art Collective to celebrate the excellence of two-dimensional abstract art produced in a diverse range of media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peter Ellenshaw, 93; Oscar-winning special effe... (Feb '07)
|Fri
|Scarecrow
|10
|Alphonse Riede - Ft. Bragg Advocate-News (Oct '09)
|Jan 11
|Sam Saddened
|3
|Review: Ecco Wireless USA Inc (Feb '15)
|Jan 7
|Daniel
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 27
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec '16
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec '16
|BobLoblah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC