Abstract Open III Exhibit to Debut at Channing Peake Gallery

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture announces the opening of Abstract Open III, a new exhibition running Feb. 2 through April 28 in Channing Peake Gallery in Santa Barbara. The public is invited to a reception during the 1st Thursday Art Walk from 5-7 p.m., Feb. 2 at the gallery, located in the county Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St. Juror Lynn M. Holley will speak briefly at 5:30 p.m. The Abstract Open III exhibition is an annual juried art competition sponsored by the Abstract Art Collective to celebrate the excellence of two-dimensional abstract art produced in a diverse range of media.

