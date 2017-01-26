3 Arrested as Authorities Break Up Sprawling House Party in Isla Vista
Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies and UC Santa Barbara police officers were met with resistance when they tried to break up a large party and arrest two suspects they believed were involved in a drug deal. Three people were arrested late Friday in Isla Vista after authorities ran into violent resistance while attempting to break up a large house party on Del Playa Drive.
