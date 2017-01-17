17 Rockin' Gifts: Win Two Pedals In One Day [News]
For those who track 17 Rockin' Gifts campaign and enter every day : as you've noticed, and according to comments to the previous prize you have, we had a little hiccup and you probably got the wrong page, when tried to enter to win BeatBuddy. The issue was fixed and here I have good news: everyone who entered Jan 1st will be in a pool for the Day #10 .
