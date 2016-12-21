Virgil Elings Makes Generous Holiday Gift to Santa Barbara Cancer Center

Elings donates $4M to new building which will be named in honor of well-known philanthropist Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree Virgil Elings has spread holiday cheer throughout the Central Coast region with a $4 million gift for the new world-class regional Cancer Center building scheduled to open in fall of 2017 at 540 W. Pueblo St. The institution known as the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara , with operations in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Solvang, will officially be re-named Ridley-Tree Cancer Center in honor of Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree's leadership role and her generous support of the new Cancer Center totaling $10.73 million.

