VIDEO: Man drives car off Santa Barbara wharf
A Chicago man is safe after his car was launched off a wharf and into the ocean Friday in Southern California. Santa Barbara police say Tom Zobel was parking on Sterns Wharf when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.
