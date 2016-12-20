Take Armchair Cruise to Santa Cruz Island With Historian John Gherini

John Gherini will discuss his book Santa Cruz Island: An Illustrated History at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way. For Gherini, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz Island has been a large part of his life, as it was for his father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

