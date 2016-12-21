SBPD Accepting Applications for Citizens Academy
The Santa Barbara Police Department is now taking applications for the next English language Citizens Academy, which will begin Jan. 23. The Citizens Academy is a great way to learn about the Santa Barbara Police Department, police work, and the community. During the eight-week program participants will be exposed to police training, investigative techniques, and technology.
