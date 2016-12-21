SBPD Accepting Applications for Citiz...

SBPD Accepting Applications for Citizens Academy

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Noozhawk

The Santa Barbara Police Department is now taking applications for the next English language Citizens Academy, which will begin Jan. 23. The Citizens Academy is a great way to learn about the Santa Barbara Police Department, police work, and the community. During the eight-week program participants will be exposed to police training, investigative techniques, and technology.

