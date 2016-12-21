SB Receives Increase in Tax Revenues

Santa Barbara received approximately $5.5 million in sales tax revenues during the quarter ended September 30, 2016, a 2.0% increase over the same quarter last year. Because sales tax revenues are received quarterly from the State, and one quarter in arrears, the City receives the 1st quarter results for each fiscal year in December, which also marks the first sales tax payment for Fiscal Year 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.