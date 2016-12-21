SB Receives Increase in Tax Revenues

SB Receives Increase in Tax Revenues

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Edhat

Santa Barbara received approximately $5.5 million in sales tax revenues during the quarter ended September 30, 2016, a 2.0% increase over the same quarter last year. Because sales tax revenues are received quarterly from the State, and one quarter in arrears, the City receives the 1st quarter results for each fiscal year in December, which also marks the first sales tax payment for Fiscal Year 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helicopters 1 hr Laurie 2
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Sat otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec 8 BobLoblah 3
News Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid Dec 4 Rainbow Kid 1
4chan /s Nov 27 johndoe12345656 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,944

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC