SB County Benefits from Increase in Arts Funding
The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is pleased to announce grant recipients of the fall 2016 Community Arts Enrichment Grants cycle. Thirty-two grant applications were submitted for proposed projects throughout Santa Barbara County, totaling $143,595 in requested support.
