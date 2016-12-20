Santa Barbara's State Street Sees Upt...

Santa Barbara's State Street Sees Uptick in Vacancies Amid Changing Retail and Consumer Landscape

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

In addition to the lights, decorations and holiday spirit, locals doing their holiday shopping along Santa Barbara's State Street may have noticed something else: dark and empty windows. Despite being the city's iconic commercial corridor and a tourism hotspot, State Street has seen a small but recent uptick in vacancies, particularly in the heart of the city's downtown zone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helicopters 23 hr crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec 8 BobLoblah 3
News Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid Dec 4 Rainbow Kid 1
4chan /s Nov '16 johndoe12345656 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,897 • Total comments across all topics: 277,404,389

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC