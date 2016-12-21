Santa Barbara Starts Construction on Pump Station to Move Desal Water into Distribution System

City is connecting the West Padre Pump Station to the water main on Castillo Street, so desalinated water can be moved uphill from sea-level facility Construction on the 2100 block of Castillo Street will connect the upcoming Padre Pump Station to Santa Barbara's water main, helping move the desalination facility's water throughout the city distribution system. Construction began Monday to connect Santa Barbara's water main to an upcoming pump station as the city prepares to reactivate its desalination plant .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.