Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Cooks Up Another Christmas Lunch
While families gather around the dinner table for the holidays, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission made sure every individual in the community has a chance to eat a hot meal and receive a gift. Festive cheer was spread at the organization's dining hall Friday afternoon as staff and volunteers dished up a traditional Christmas lunch.
