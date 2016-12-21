Red Bluff teacher author in newest Ch...

Red Bluff teacher author in newest Chicken Soup for the Soul released today

12 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> Community members may recognize a name if they read the newest book in the Chicken Soup for the Soul series: Curvy and Confident, which features local author and teacher Darbie Andrews. The book aims at sharing stories of women who are curvy and confident and have learned it is okay to wear pretty clothing and swimsuits and do things that skinnier woman do, while living their lives with gusto, according to a press release from Chicken Soup for the Soul.

