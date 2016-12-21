Records show Alan Thicke died from rupture of major artery
The details emerged after the "Growing Pains" star died Dec. 13 at 69. He was buried Monday in Santa Barbara, California. The Canadian actor had enjoyed a lengthy career on both sides of the border working as a songwriter and talk show host.
