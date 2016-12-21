Pismo Veterinarian Opens First 24-hour Pet Clinic in Santa Maria Area
Pismo Beach veterinarian Joel Conn opened a 24-hour pet hospital in Orcutt on Thursday, just in time for any holiday pet emergencies. Pet Emergency Treatment Services Hospital will be the first pet emergency clinic in the Santa Maria area, located at 4854 S. Bradley Road.
