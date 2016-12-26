Phillies: RHP Kevin Gowdy could be the team's next ace
With the 42nd overall pick in the 2016 Major League Baseball Amateur draft, the Philadelphia Phillies selected a tall lanky right-hander from Santa Barbara, California named Kevin Gowdy. While most of the attention was directed to the Phillies' previous pick, number-one overall selection Mickey Moniak, Kevin Gowdy has the ability to be elite as well.
