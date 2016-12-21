Naked Walrus Release New 'Simple' EP
Naked Walrus like to keep things Simple . Taking cues from alt-rock bands like The Black Keys, they're believers in rock without pretense, delivering it gritty, melodic, and radio-ready.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Barbara Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|otaku
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 19
|Derek
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec 4
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov 27
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC