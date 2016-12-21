Mortgage Company Helps Make Holidays Merry and Bright for Foster Kids
More than 40 Santa Barbara County foster children received some extra love this holiday season from a local mortgage company. Despite some rain and cooler temperatures, the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage continued its tradition of enjoying an old-time trolley tour of Santa Barbara's holiday lights and decorations with the children and their families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|20 hr
|Laurie
|2
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec 4
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov 27
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC