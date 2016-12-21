Mortgage Company Helps Make Holidays ...

Mortgage Company Helps Make Holidays Merry and Bright for Foster Kids

More than 40 Santa Barbara County foster children received some extra love this holiday season from a local mortgage company. Despite some rain and cooler temperatures, the Santa Barbara branch of Broadview Mortgage continued its tradition of enjoying an old-time trolley tour of Santa Barbara's holiday lights and decorations with the children and their families.

