Medical Association Prez Opposes Trump's Health Czar Nominee
Dr. David Dodson, president elect of the Central Coast Medical Association, signed a petition opposing Congressmember Tom Price's nomination to be President-elect Donald Trump's Secretary of Health Education and Welfare and taking exception to the American Medical Association for endorsing Price, a Republican from Georgia and a former orthopedic surgeon as well as an ardent opponent of the Affordable Care Act. Dodson is one of nearly 6,000 doctors nationwide to sign petitions opposing the 's endorsement of Price and Price himself.
