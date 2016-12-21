Lucky Penny Publications Introduces Latest Book, 'Casey Cruises California'
Casey Cruises California , a guided tour of California's nine national parks, is the fifth book in author Melissa Marsted's series celebrating America's national park system. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service in 2016, Lucky Penny Publications LLC has launched a new book series introducing children to the wonders of our national parks.
