Los Olivos Art Exhibit a Toast to Water
A group art show titled "H2O" will feature paintings displaying the theme of water as interpreted by the artists Jan. 1-31 at Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave. Gallery Los Olivos is open daily 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.GalleryLosOlivos.com or call 688-7517.
