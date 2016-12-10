Los Olivos Art Exhibit a Toast to Water

A group art show titled "H2O" will feature paintings displaying the theme of water as interpreted by the artists Jan. 1-31 at Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave. Gallery Los Olivos is open daily 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.GalleryLosOlivos.com or call 688-7517. You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County.

