Jury Awards $545,000 in Damages in Santa Barbara Restaurant Wrongful-Termination Case

A Santa Barbara jury has awarded $545,577 in damages for a wrongful-termination verdict, siding with a former Eladio's Restaurant food and beverage director who claimed he was fired in 2014 because of his age. Charles Saccio, 64 at the time, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit last year against Antonio "Tony" Romasanta, who owns Eladio's Restaurant, claiming discrimination, defamation, retaliation and harassment in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.