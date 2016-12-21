Jury Awards $545,000 in Damages in Sa...

Jury Awards $545,000 in Damages in Santa Barbara Restaurant Wrongful-Termination Case

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Noozhawk

A Santa Barbara jury has awarded $545,577 in damages for a wrongful-termination verdict, siding with a former Eladio's Restaurant food and beverage director who claimed he was fired in 2014 because of his age. Charles Saccio, 64 at the time, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit last year against Antonio "Tony" Romasanta, who owns Eladio's Restaurant, claiming discrimination, defamation, retaliation and harassment in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) 10 hr otaku 3
Helicopters Dec 19 Derek 1
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec 8 BobLoblah 3
News Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid Dec 4 Rainbow Kid 1
4chan /s Nov 27 johndoe12345656 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,576

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC