Jury Awards $545,000 in Damages in Santa Barbara Restaurant Wrongful-Termination Case
A Santa Barbara jury has awarded $545,577 in damages for a wrongful-termination verdict, siding with a former Eladio's Restaurant food and beverage director who claimed he was fired in 2014 because of his age. Charles Saccio, 64 at the time, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit last year against Antonio "Tony" Romasanta, who owns Eladio's Restaurant, claiming discrimination, defamation, retaliation and harassment in violation of the California Fair Employment and Housing Act.
