Jeff Moehlis: Enjoy the Majesty of Camper Van Beethoven at the Lobero
In the chapter that covers choosing wedding music in his book Little Victories: Perfect Rules for Imperfect Living , author Jason Gay advises, "You have the rest of your life to impress everyone with your knowledge of Berlin art rock and the majesty of Camper Van Beethoven. Today is not that day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|otaku
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 19
|Derek
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec 4
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov 27
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC