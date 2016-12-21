Holiday Traffic, Highway Roadwork Bac...

Holiday Traffic, Highway Roadwork Back Up Santa Barbara South Coast Traffic

Traffic on the South Coast backed up considerably throughout the day Tuesday and may continue all week, despite the lack of major accidents, according to Caltrans. Paving projects near Refugio State Beach and on Highway 154 contributed to the congestion, but motor vehicle traffic is historically up between Dec. 26 and Dec. 30, with many people out of school and work, said Caltrans District 5 spokesman Jim Shivers said.

