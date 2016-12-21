High-Speed Pursuit From Orcutt to Santa Maria Ends In Crash, Burglary Arrests

Three people were arrested following a high-speed pursuit from Orcutt to Santa Maria, ending in a crash that led the discovery of items believed to have been stolen, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department said Tuesday. At approximately 1:07 a.m., a sheriff's deputy patrolling a residential area in Orcutt observed a vehicle reportedly fail to stop at a stop sign at Pino Solo Avenue and Rice Ranch Road, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

