Goleta Women Credited With Saving Liv...

Goleta Women Credited With Saving Lives of 3 Men in Central Valley Crash

Read more: Noozhawk

Two young women helped save the lives of three men Monday afternoon after one of them saw a vehicle crash into a canal through their rear-view mirror southwest of the city of Lemoore in the San Joaquin Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol. At about 4:15 p.m., Goleta residents Emily Elmerick and Sydney Antles - both 19 and students at UC Santa Barbara - were traveling to Fresno on Highway 41 when they saw a pickup truck submerge into the water and flip upside down near Highway 41 and Newton Avenue, about 13 miles from Lemoore.

