Gerald Carpenter: Symphony Offers Mellow Alternative for New Year's Eve
Once again, the choice is ours: We can head straight to the nearest traditional New Year's Eve party - traditionally loud, gin-soaked, and frantic - or we can take a more circuitous and leisurely trip toward midnight aboard the Santa Barbara Symphony's annual New Year's Eve Pops Concert. Starting at 8:30 p.m., this year as every year, the two-hour program, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., generally finishes around 10:30 p.m. - plenty of time for us to rush out to a wild party and make fools of ourselves.
