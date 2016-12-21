Gen. Stan McChrystal to Speak at Westmont President's Breakfast

Gen. Stan McChrystal, a best-selling author, a popular college teacher and one of the most revered military officers of his generation, will speak at the 12th annual Westmont President's Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. March 3 in the Grand Ballroom of the Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort. Tickets cost $125 per person and go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 on the Westmont College website .

