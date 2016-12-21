Gaviota Fuel Break Faces Legal Challenge

Gaviota Fuel Break Faces Legal Challenge

Santa Barbara Independent

A planned wildfire fuel break along a Gaviota ridgeline faces scrutiny in federal court as conservation groups aim to protect plants and animals that live in the path of the extensive chaparral-clearing effort. Targeting more than 210 undeveloped acres between Gaviota Peak and Refugio Pass, the proposed fuel break would stretch six miles and measure 300 feet wide, as terrain allows, essentially widening an existing narrow dirt road along the mountaintops.

