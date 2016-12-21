Gaviota Coast Receives Designation as...

Gaviota Coast Receives Designation as State 'Scenic Highway'

In an effort to protect its natural scenic beauty, a picturesque 21-mile stretch of Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast has been designated a state scenic highway. The State Department of Transportatio n announced to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors that the coastline along the Gaviota Coast - the route of Highway 101 from the city of Goleta's western boundary to Route 1 at Las Cruces - is a scenic highway.

