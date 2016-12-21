Film on Mexican Migration Focuses on Quest for 'American Dream'
The Jurkowitz Center for Community Engagement is partnering with the Consulate of Mexico in Oxnard to present a screening of El Bracero del Ao , the third film in the "Cine en Domingo" Film Series, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St., Santa Barbara. The film's theme focuses on the migration of Mexicans to the United States in search of the "American Dream."
