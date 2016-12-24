Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Sa...

Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Santa Barbara, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Saturday morning three miles from Santa Barbara, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:15 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.

Santa Barbara, CA

