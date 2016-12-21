Early Morning Fire Destroys RV in Los Olivos
A recreational vehicle was destroyed by fire in Los Olivos early Monday, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to an adjacent residence. Crews were called out at 4:20 a.m. to the 2600 block of Santa Ynez Street, where they found the RV engulfed in flames, according to Capt.
