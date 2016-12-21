DUI/Drivers License Checkpoints in SB on Dec. 30

The Santa Barbara Police Department will be conducting DUI / driver's license checkpoints in the City of Santa Barbara on December 30, 2016 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m. Driver's licenses will be inspected. The deterrent effect of High Visibility Enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.