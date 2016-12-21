Downtown Santa Barbara Businesses Turn Heads with Holiday-Themed Storefronts
While most businesses light up their downtown shop windows for the holiday season, one Santa Barbara merchant has been recognized for its creativity to connect the dots between holiday traditions and an ocean-themed storefront. Businesses along State Street have been showcasing their finest holiday decorations as part of the annual "Holiday Window Dcor Contest."
