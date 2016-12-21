Daily Edhat - 12/21/16
Do You Sudoku? - You can now play the Daily Sudoku on Edhat. How fast can you fill in the blanks? Winter Solstice is here! As we face the longest night of the year, we sure are de light ed the days are getting longer from here on out! Besides our recent frosty nights, the winter nights proved magical for some traveling, like Patti, who played in Fairbank's snow and caught the aurora in Alaska.
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|10 hr
|otaku
|3
|Helicopters
|Dec 19
|Derek
|1
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec 4
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov 27
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
