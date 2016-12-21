Countywide Detective Reassignments Staffing Crisis
Starting yesterday, Sheriff's Department detective personnel were transferred from their proactive assignments in the Criminal Investigations Division, to patrol positions left vacant because of budget shortfalls due to overtime cost overages. The overtime expenses are a direct result of the growing number of chronically vacant deputy sheriff positions.
