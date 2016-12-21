CHiPS For Kids Toy Drive
The California Highway Patrol dropped off collected toys from the 2016 "Chips for Kids" Toy Drive Thursday. Last year, the Chips for Kids Toy Drive collected and distributed hundreds of toys to children and families in need throughout our local central coast communities.
