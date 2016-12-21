Cecilia Fund Names Co-chairs of 125th Annual Tea
The Cecilia Fund has announced that Marion Schoneberger and Susan Johnson will be co-chairs of the charity's 125th Annual Tea taking place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. Guest speakers for the event will be Erin Graffy, an award-winning author/historian; and Domenic Caluori, chief dental officer for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics . Schoneberger and Johnson are co-presidents of The Cecilia Fund and have served for the past three years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Sun
|Laurie
|2
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec 4
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov 27
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC