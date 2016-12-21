Cecilia Fund Names Co-chairs of 125th Annual Tea

The Cecilia Fund has announced that Marion Schoneberger and Susan Johnson will be co-chairs of the charity's 125th Annual Tea taking place at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St. Guest speakers for the event will be Erin Graffy, an award-winning author/historian; and Domenic Caluori, chief dental officer for Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics . Schoneberger and Johnson are co-presidents of The Cecilia Fund and have served for the past three years.

