C.A.R.E.4Paws Gives Grooming, Pet Food, & More

Just in time for the holiday weekend, C.A.R.E.4Paws and Bree's Mobile Paw Spa visited PATH Santa Barbara on Thursday, Dec. 22 to offer baths, vaccinations, flea medication, microchips and food for the dogs and one cat staying at the housing facility on 816 Cacique Street. The services were provided as part of C.A.R.E.4Paws' Companion Pet Assistance program, which helps low-income, senior and disabled pet owners and community members experiencing homelessness.
