BizHawk: Santa Barbara's Globe Restaurant Rebrands as 18 East, Featuring Pop-Up Chefs
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected] Now named for its Cota Street address, Globe closed down Thanksgiving week to undergo a small remodel and reopened earlier this month with a more streamlined, diner- and bar-like atmosphere, said general manager Andy Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|Tue
|crotch rotto
|3
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Dec 24
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec 4
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov '16
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC