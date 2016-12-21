Bishop Diego and Santa Barbara Finish Bashore Tourney on High Note
Bishop Diego took down Hueneme 77-51 on Tuesday in the final round of the Jim Bashore Cage Classic, earning seventh in the tourney. Nick Martel led all scorers with 22, while Dylan Streett added 18 and Will Goodwin 12 for the Cardinals .
